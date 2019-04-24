For 4th phase of LS polls, 287 candidates in age group of 25 to 40 years

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 24: There are 287 candidates contesting the 4th Phase of the Lok Sabha elections, who are in the age group of 25 to 40 years.

Association for Democratic Reforms analysed the affidavits of 928 candidates and in its report it also stated that 96 women are in the fray for this phase of the elections.

287(31 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 489 (53 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 148(16 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 1 candidate has declared his age to be above 80 years. Three candidates have not given their age. 96(10 per cent) female candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 4 elections.

Meanwhile there are 210 candidates with pounding criminal cases who are contesting the 4th phase of the elections. There are also 301 crorepatis in the fray, the ADR report also states.