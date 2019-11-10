  • search
Trending Ayodhya Verdict Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    For 2.5 years, how Yogi Adityanath focused on Ayodhya

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Nov 10: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has visited Ayodhya 18 times in the past 2.5 years after taking over the reins of the state.

    He also paid obeisance to Lord Ram there, while opposition leaders avoided it, the BJP said here.

    File photo
    File photo

    "In past 2.5 years, the CM visited Ayodhya 18 times and also paid obeisance to Ram Lalla. He attended Deepotsav programme thrice and renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya," a senior party leader told reporters here, praising the BJP government's focus on Ayodhya.

    EPF scam: Akhilesh Yadav holds UP CM Yogi responsible, demands resignation

    He said in the past 27 years, senior leaders including SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra avoided visiting Ram Lalla.

    It was Adityanath who had announced that Faizabad district will be known as Ayodhya, he said.

    Plans are afoot to install a 151-metre-tall statue of Lord Ram on the banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya.

    A new record was created in Ayodhya recently as over six lakh earthen lamps were lit on the Saryu riverbank on the eve of Diwali, days ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

    EPF scam: Adityanath asks CBI to probe DHFL links; 2 arrested

    There is a proposal to build a digital museum based on Lord Ram in Ayodhya to boost tourism and beautify the temple town.

    The Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site and and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

    More YOGI ADITYANATH News

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath ayodhya lord ram uttar pradesh chief minister bjp government

    Story first published: Sunday, November 10, 2019, 7:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue