    Footover bridge collapses at Bhopal railway station, 6 injured

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Feb 13: A foot-over bridge collapsed at the Bhopal Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday leaving more than six people injured.

    The accident occurred at platform number 2 at the Bhopal railway station. The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, a public relations officer of the West Central Railway told PTI.

    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter
    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    However, some eyewitnesses said stairs leading to the over-bridge collapsed, injuring nine to ten people.

    Bhopal railway station also serves as a connecting point for various pilgrims from Asia to visit the Stupa of Sanchi, an important Buddhist stupa, which is about 40 kilometres (25 mi) from this station.

