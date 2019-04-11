Foot overbridge collapses in Mumbai’s Vashi area; 2 injured

  • search
    Mumbai, Apr 11: Two people have been injured after a part of foot overbridge in Navi Mumbai's Vashi area collapsed. Parts of the bridge fell through during the evening hours, news agency ANI reported.

    Foot overbridge collapses in Mumbai’s Vashi area

    They have been admitted to hospital.

    Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said two persons were injured as the FOB at Sagar Vihar crashed around 8 pm.

    Fire Brigade personnel rushed to the spot and the injured were admitted to nearby hospital, he said.

    The incident comes less than a month after a similar bridge collapse at Mumbai CST station, which had claimed lives of at least seven people.

