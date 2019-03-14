Mumbai: Foot over bridge collapses; 5 dead, over 30 injured; Many feared trapped under debris

India

Mumbai, Mar 14: At least five persons died and over 30 injured after a foot overbridge collapsed on Thursday near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai.

Reports quoted the Disaster Management Unit (DMU) of the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) as saying that five people have died in the incident.

Over 30 persons are injured. Many are still trapped under the debris. Two of the total 5 persons who have died are said to be women.

"Foot over bridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with B T Lane near Times of India building has collapsed. Injured persons are being shifted to hospitals. Traffic affected. Commuters to use alternate routes. Senior officers are on spot," Mumbai Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has clarified that the bridge was under BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation).

"However, we are extending all our supports to the victims. Railway doctors and personnel are cooperating with BMC in relief and rescue operations," reports quoted Ministry of Railways as saying.

Meanwhile, the political blamegame has begun and the opposition parties are training gun at the CM Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra.

BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde said that maintenance work of the bridge was underway. He further said that a probe would be ordered to ascertain the facts.

"A slab of the bridge had collapsed. Railways and BMC will conduct an inquiry into its maintenance. Bridge wasn't in a bad condition, it required minor repairs for which work was underway. Why was it not closed until the work was completed, it will also be probed..The state will provide for the treatment of the injured...We will give further update to you as and when we get information," Tawde who visited the mishap spot told the media.

Since it was peak traffic time, there were several people on the bridge as well as under it. Some of the injured are those who were walking on the bridge, while some are those who were underneath it when the bridge came crashing down.

Pained to hear about the FOB incident near TOI building in Mumbai.

Spoke to BMC Commissioner and @MumbaiPolice officials and instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with @RailMinIndia officials. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 14, 2019

Here are the visuals from the spot where a foot over bridge came crashing down:

Mumbai: Visuals from St George Hospital where some of the people, injured in foot over bridge near CSMT railway station collapse, have been taken. 34 people are injured, 2 people dead. pic.twitter.com/G3vIrPU8yE — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

The reason behind the collapse of the bridge is yet to be ascertained, but the bridge was an old one. The injured have been admitted to St George Hospital. The rescue operations are underway and senior police officers have reached the spot.

As per the information received, a part of foot over bridge near CSMT station in Mumbai collapsed. As per initial information 10-12 persons are feared to be trapped under the debris. An NDRF team has been moved from Andheri center, news agency ANI quoted NDRF as saying.

There are at least two hospitals close to the place of the mishap because of which the casualties could be low and the injured can get fast medical assistance.

In June last year, six people were injured after a part of Road Over Bridge (ROB) collapsed on the railway tracks near Andheri station towards Vile Parle on South end. The Gokhale bridge which connected Andheri East and Andheri West stations was built around 1976 and was used by thousands of commuters each day.

In September 2017, twenty-three commuters had died in a stampede on foot-over bridge connecting Parel-Elphinstone Road stations on 29 September 2017. The incident had taken place between the Parel railway station and Prabhadevi railway station.