Food Safety & Standards Authority of India: Apply for 275 vacant posts

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 06: Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSI) has inviyed application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 275 Technical Officer, Personal Assistant Posts. The candidate who is looking for following post can apply before 14.04.2019.

Post Name: Assistant Director, Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer, Administrative Officer, Assistant, Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager

No. of Vacancies: 275

Job Location: All India

Last Date To Apply: 14.04.2019

Education Qualification: As Per FSSAI Notification 2019

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test and Interview.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Submission of Application: 15.03.2019

Last date for Submission of Application: 14.04.2019

Click here for notification

Click here to apply