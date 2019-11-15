  • search
Trending Supreme Court Maharashtra Sabarimala Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Food prices surge October retail inflation to 4.62%

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 15: India's October retail inflation boosted by a significant rise in food prices. The October retail inflation rose to 4.62 per cent from 3.99 per cent in September, according to recent official data.

    The Consumer Price Index (CPI) of October 2019 was higher than the proportionate period of 2018 when retail inflation stood at 3.38 per cent, in a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

    Food prices surge October retail inflation to 4.62%
    October 2019 records 7pc rise in sub-category of food

    The National Statistical Office (NSO) data suggested, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) inflated to 7.89 per cent from an expansion of 5.11 per cent in September 2019 and (-)0.86 per cent reported for the corresponding period 2018.

    Retail inflation jumps to 16-month high of 4.62 per cent in Oct

    Remarkably, the data indicated that retail inflation level has broken the medium-term target for Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation of 4 per cent. The target is set within a band of ± 2 per cent.

    On a year-on-year (YoY) basis costs of vegetables, pulses, eggs, meat and fish have jumped the retail food inflation higher.

    According to the recent data, the prices of vegetables rose by 26.10 per cent, pulses and its products increased by 11.72 per cent and meat and fish by 9.75 per cent.

    In October 2019 the sub-category of food and beverages recorded a 6.93 per cent rise than October 2018.

    Retail inflation climbs to 3.99%; High onion prices push CPI up

    In the month under review in the non-food categories- the fuel and light segment's inflation decreased by 2.02 per cent.

    The ICRA's Principal Economist Aditi Nayar stated that viewing ahead, he expects the core-CPI inflation to move slowly and modestly from the level recorded in October 2019.

    More INDIA News

    Read more about:

    india food prices inflation

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue