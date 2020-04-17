Fomenting trouble at the time of a pandemic: Violations by Pakistan spiked in May

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 17: Between January and March, Pakistan violated the ceasefire 1,144 times. The highest number of violations were reported in March and the number stood at 411.

This was the time when there was a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

For the same period in 2019 and 2018, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire 685 and 627 times respectively. This is a clear indicator that Pakistan is taking advantage of the ongoing crisis and trying to send in its terrorists into India. The ceasefire is only meant to act as a cover for the terrorists seeking to infiltrate.

With 411 ceasefire violations being reported in March alone, India issues demarche to Pakistan

This has promoted Army Chief, General M M Naravane to say that at a time when we are busy not only helping our own citizens but the rest of the world, Pakistan is exporting terror. This does not augur well, he also said. Our neighbours continue to foment trouble for us at a time when we are fighting the menace of the pandemic, he also said.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that this is a deliberate strategy by Pakistan. They too have a big problem of the coronavirus, but their terror infrastructure remains intact. They have already activated their launchpads along the Line of Control and the violations are only meant to provide cover fire to them, the officer also said.

NEWS AT 3 PM, APRIL 17th, 2020

The official also said that Pakistan would go to any lengths to continue with their proxy war with India. ISI linked operations are on in full flow not only in Pakistan but in Afghanistan as well. The JeM and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba have lined up nearly 200 of their terrorists along the border and are looking to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir, a report by the Intelligence Bureau also said.

India issues demarche to Pak over killing of 3 Indians in ceasefire violations in J&K

The Army Chief who reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir amidst the lockdown and unusual spike in ceasefire violations by Pakistan said that these acts by Pakistan are condemnable. The entire world is battling the pandemic, but the neighbouring country has not stopped stirring trouble, he also said.