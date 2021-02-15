What you should know about the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine which started today

Oxford Covid vaccine to be tested on children for first time

Following Trudeau’s call to PM Modi, India to supply 5 lakh doses of vaccines to Canada

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 15: Following a call by Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, India has in principle agreed to supply 5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Narendra Modi government has also agreed to supply vaccines rto the armies of Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal. The supplies would be a mix of Covaxin and Covishield.

On February 5, Canada had asked for one million doses of the Covishield vaccine. The supply to Canada was approved in principle after PM Trudeau called Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on February 10.

India's Covaxin vaccine not finding international buyers

While both leaders discussed the vaccine supply, PM Modi was also assured about the safety and security of Indian diplomats and diaspora, who were being targeted by separatists in Vancouver and Toronto. It may be recalled that Indian envoys in Ottawa and Vancouver were threatened by pro-Khalistan activists.