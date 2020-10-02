Follow mantra of non-violence: President Kovind on Gandhi Jayanti

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 02: President Ram Nath Kovind asked people to follow the mantra of truth and non-violence and build a clean and prosperous India, according to an official statement.

In his message to the nation on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, Kovind said his message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing harmony and equality in the society.

His values were as relevant yesterday as are today and will remain so in the future, the president said.

"On this auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the welfare and progress of the nation, to follow the mantra of truth and non-violence, and to build a clean, capable, strong and prosperous India, and to make Gandhiji's dreams come true," Kovind said.

People now realise that the solution to the biggest problems can be found through the path of goodwill and tolerance as suggested by Mahatma Gandhi, he said.

"Gandhiji's own life is a shining example of treading this very path.

He taught us that we should behave well with those who are not even our well-wishers, and have a feeling of love, kindness and forgiveness towards all.

There should be harmony in our thoughts, words and deeds," the president said.

Mahatma Gandhi gave a lot of importance to morality and purity of goals and means in his endeavours, Kovind said.

"I am happy that Gandhiji's thoughts and teachings are at the core of our government's efforts being practised for the development of our country such as the Swachh Bharat Mission, empowerment of women, empowering the poor and down-trodden, helping farmers and providing essential facilities in villages," he said.

On October 2 every year, Mahatma Gandhi is remembered not only in India but all over the world, the president said.

"He remains a source of inspiration for all the humanity.

His life story empowers and strengthens the weaker sections of the society.

The president paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of 151st birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation on behalf of the nation, according to the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.