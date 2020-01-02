Fog woes: About a dozen hurt after vehicles collide on National Highway in Rajasthan

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Jan 02: Around dozen people were injured after several vehicles collided due to low visibility, caused by foggy weather conditions on National Highway 8 in Dooghera, Alwar on Thursday. The injured have been admitted to the nearest hospital.

The Delhiites have got some respite from cold waves on the second morning of year 2020. The national capital recorded minimum temperature at 8 degree Celsius and maximum was at 21 degree Celsius.

In a huge relief for people, the MeT Department said the cold wave conditions will not prevail in the national capital until January 4.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for motorists expecting foggy days ahead and asked them to take precautions for safe commute in low visibility.

NEWS AT NOON JAN 2nd, 2020

The list of do's advised motorists to check weather forecasts, drive slow, use low-beam lights, remain patient and use pavement markings.

Don't stop on the travelled portion of the road. You could become the first link in a chain-reaction collision, the advisory said.