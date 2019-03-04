  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fog hits operations at Delhi airport, 10 flights diverted

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 04: Ten flights have been diverted from Delhi airport on Monday morning due to fog, an airport official said.

    "These ten flights have been diverted from Delhi airport between 7.45 am and and 9.10 am," the official said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "The visibility today has been low.... Nine domestic flights and one international flight has been diverted from Delhi airport due to low visibility," the official added.

     At Delhi, the minimum runway visibility required for take off is 125 metres.

    More new-delhi NewsView All

    Read more about:

    new delhi fog

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 10:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue