Fodder scam case: Jharkhand HC grants bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav

By Simran Kashyap

Jamshedpur, July 12: Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail on two sureties of Rs 50, 000 to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case relating to Deoghar treasury.

The court of Justice Apresh Kumar Singh granted bail to him in a case related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the Deoghar treasury.

A special CBI court had sentenced Prasad and five others to three-and-a-half years prison term while sentencing another convict to seven years custody in the same case.

Yadav is currently serving a jail term in a number of fodder scam cases in Ranchi.

The CBI moved the High Court seeking enhancement of the jail term of Prasad and five others, contending that the case pertained to conspiracy and the sentence should be the same, i.e. seven years for all.