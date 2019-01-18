  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Focus was always on governance, not government: PM Modi

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, Jan 18: Emphasising on how doing business has eased in India in the last 4.5 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said several initiatives taken by his government has made India an investor friendly destination.

    PM Modi speaking at Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019 (Image courtey – ANI/Twitter)
    PM Modi speaking at Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019 (Image courtey – ANI/Twitter)

    Speaking at the 9th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, PM Modi said not only has doing business become easier than before, but it also now faster.

    Also Read | Modi releases commemorative coin on Guru Gobind Singh

    "India is now ready for business as never before. In the last 4 years, we have jumped 65 places in the Global Ranking of World Bank's Doing Business Report. But we are still not satisfied. I have asked my team to work harder so that India is in the top 50 next year," said PM Modi.

    He said the implementation of GST and other measures of simplification of taxes have reduced transaction costs and made processes efficient.

    "The mantra of my government has been reform, transform and further perform. In the 4.5 years, the mantra of our government hasn't been government but governance," he added.

    We have also made Doing Business Faster through digital processes and single point interfaces, Modi said.

    He said that the GDP growth under the BJP-led government has been highest since 1991, and even the inflation was under check.

    Also Read | Congress made defence sector a den of brokers and middlemen: Modi

    "At 7.3%, average GDP growth over the entire term of our government, has been the highest for any Indian government since 1991,also the average rate of inflation at 4.6% is lowest for any Indian government since 1991," he said.

    Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat to inaugurating the 9th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019. The prime minister also inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

    Read more about:

    emphasising on how doing business has eased in india in the last 4 5 years prime minister narendra modi on friday said several initiatives taken by his government has made india an investor friendly destination

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 14:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue