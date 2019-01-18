Focus was always on governance, not government: PM Modi

oi-Vikas SV

Ahmedabad, Jan 18: Emphasising on how doing business has eased in India in the last 4.5 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said several initiatives taken by his government has made India an investor friendly destination.

Speaking at the 9th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, PM Modi said not only has doing business become easier than before, but it also now faster.

"India is now ready for business as never before. In the last 4 years, we have jumped 65 places in the Global Ranking of World Bank's Doing Business Report. But we are still not satisfied. I have asked my team to work harder so that India is in the top 50 next year," said PM Modi.

He said the implementation of GST and other measures of simplification of taxes have reduced transaction costs and made processes efficient.

"The mantra of my government has been reform, transform and further perform. In the 4.5 years, the mantra of our government hasn't been government but governance," he added.

We have also made Doing Business Faster through digital processes and single point interfaces, Modi said.

He said that the GDP growth under the BJP-led government has been highest since 1991, and even the inflation was under check.

"At 7.3%, average GDP growth over the entire term of our government, has been the highest for any Indian government since 1991,also the average rate of inflation at 4.6% is lowest for any Indian government since 1991," he said.

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat to inaugurating the 9th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019. The prime minister also inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Ahmedabad on Thursday.