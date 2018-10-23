Focus on election management in Madhya Pradesh to beat anti-incumbency

New Delhi, Oct 23: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to focus more on election management to deal with anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh. Three-four surveys conducted by the party have suggested that the BJP is facing massive anti-incumbency but the interesting part is that surveys suggested more anti-incumbency of the Centre than the state.

Sources said that the BJP knows it very well that there is a mood against the party not against any individual but against the party and 3-4 surveys suggested that anti-incumbency is more against the Central government as the Congress has been able to put across the point about rising petrol prices, Rafale and many more issues that that the Congress is raising have created confusion in the minds of people across the country.

In such a situation victory margin on many seats will be very thin so both the political parties are working on the strategy not only to increase this vote gap but also a better management so even if there is thin margin the tilt is in their favor. Sources said that the BJP in Madhya Pradesh is focusing more on elections management besides other things as there are likely to be around 50 seats in the state where margin between candidates from both the parties are going to remain 1000-2000 votes and in such a scenario, the party managing the election in a better will have the chance to sail through the elections.

BJP sources said that there has been the similar kind of situation in the last election where Congress candidates at around 50 seats had lost election by a margin of 2500 votes. This clearly shown that management of the Congress was not good on these seats while BJP managed it well and this time round also the report are coming that the difference between the BJP and the Congress in the state is of 30-40 seats and they will be decided by thin margin only.

So the effect of anti-incumbency will actually have its impact on 30-40 seats. So it is necessary for both the parties to keep management better. Sources said that the BJP might win the election once again if it manages elections very well and knowing all this it has started working on it. Even the Congress known it well. So now the BJP is focusing more on election management.