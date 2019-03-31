Focus during first 5 years was on streamlining, next would be to fulfil aspirations: Modi

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on a wide range of issues during the 'Mai bhi Chowkidar' programme at Delhi's Talkatora stadium and said that his five years of rule since 2014 were focused on streamlining the system and preparing the ground for ambitious work. He said that the next five years would be dedicated to fulfilling aspirations of the people.

The Prime Minister interacted with people from over 500 locations across the country during the 'Main bhi Chowkidar' programme and also took questions from some of them.

In a veiled attack on the Congress, the Prime Minister said those who looted the country will not be spared. They will have to pay back. We have now taken them to court, after 2019 they will be (in jail), he said.

During the interactive session, one of the questions asked was about the Balakot Air Strike. A person from Maharashtra asked what gave him the inspiration to take decision for Balakot air strike, and was he not worried what might happen to his political career if the operation had failed.

Even before beginning the answer, PM Modi refused to take credit for the Balakot air strike and said, "I did not do Balakot air strikes, our jawans did it. They deserve appreciation."

"For the second part your question, I would like to say that for me the country is most important, not elections. If i were to consider political ramifications before everything, then there was no need for Modi. For me elections are not important, the nation is. Safeguarding country is the priority, not elections," PM Modi said.

[Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: Elections not a priority, country is, says Modi]

The Prime Minister said that India struck at a place where there was a terrorist camp. Acknowledging airstrike in Balakot will put Pakistan in a dilemma, they will have to accept that there was a terrorist camp there, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking a swipe at fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya who has taken refuge in London and is facing an extradition case, Modi said some who escaped from India tell foreign courts that Indian jails are not good. PM countered that view by saying that how is it that such thieves expect that I will give them a palace. He said he is giving them the very same jail that housed Mahatma Gandhi.

The Prime Minister hit back at the opposition parties for accusing him of taking credit for A-Sat missile test in which India hit a live satellite in orbit. Modi slammed Congress for saying that A-SAT missile launch should have been kept a secret. "When US, Russia and China conducted such tests they openly declared it. If we have some capability, then we must tell the world. That's the way it is in the world," he said.

Exuding confidence that he would return as PM in 2019, Modi said, "My first 5 years were dedicated to streamlining the system, bring things in order and prepare the ground for new ambitious work, next 5 would be dedicated to fulfilling the aspirations of the people."