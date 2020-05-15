  • search
    Sitharaman to address media at 4 pm; focus on hospitality industry

    New Delhi, May 15: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4 pm on Friday. She is likely to announce reief package for hospitality industry in her third briefing on the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package.

    Nirmala Sitharaman
    On Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday unveiled the second economic package to help alleviate the distress for small farmers, migrant workers, small traders and self-employed people under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant)" campaign announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Coronavirus lockdown: In two days, 14 migrant workers killed in road accidents

    The first tranche of the package, totalling about Rs 5.9 lakh crore, which was announced by Sitharaman on Wednesday, was mainly focused on providing easy credit facilities to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

    The Central Government, has also started work to prepare for resumption of commercial domestic flights, something that may happen in a staggered manner over the next one month.

    Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally in India inched towards the 82,000 mark on Friday even as state governments prepared to share their draft proposals on exit strategies with the Centre ahead of the end of the third phase of lockdown on May 17.

