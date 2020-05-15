  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    FM Sitharaman announces Rs 1 lakh crore fund for agri infrastructure

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 15: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that Rs 1 lakh crore fund will be created for agriculture infrastructure projects, in the wake of India's efforts to reboot its economy that has been hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Nirmala Sitharaman
    Nirmala Sitharaman

    "Financing facility of Rs 1,00,000 crore will be provided for funding agriculture infrastructure projects at farm-gate and aggregation points. Impetus for development pf farm-gate and aggregation point, affordable and financially viable post-harvest management infrastructure," Sitharaman said.

    She also announced a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for formalisation of micro food enterprises (MFE).

    The scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh MFEs by adopting cluster-based approach such as mango in Uttar Pradesh, kesar in Jammu & Kashmir, bamboo shoots in North-East, chilli in Andhra Pradesh, tapioca in Tamil Nadu.

    This fund would help in reaching untapped export markets in view of improved health consciousness.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X