FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces third tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore economic package

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 15: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held a press conference in New Delhi where she briefed the media persons on the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package. This would be her third press conference in a week.

Addressing the media, the Finance Minister said that today's tranche focuses on agriculture and said, "In the last two months, a number of measures have been taken to support farmers. The MSP purchases to an extent of Rs 74,300 crores was made. Further under PM Kisan fund transfer of Rs 18,700 crore was made in the past two months."

Sitharaman also said that the agriculture has endured a lot and ensured India reached many heights. "The holding may be small, but he has produced a great yield," she said.

The Finance Minister is seen announcing a series of tranches of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, PM Modi announced the package during his address to the nation on Tuesday, vowing to make the country 'Atmanirbhar'. He also said that this will be 10 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product or GDP.