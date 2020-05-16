  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    FM hikes FDI limits in defence manufacturing; ban on certain imports of weapons

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 16: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that FDI limit in defence manufacturing under automatic route to be raised from 49 per cent to 74 per cent.

    Nirmala Sitharaman
    Nirmala Sitharaman

    She made the announcement at a press briefing to list fourth trancheof economic package that focuses on eight sectors, including coal, minerals, defence production, airspace managements/airports/MRO, power distribution companies in UTs, the space sector and atomic energy.

    The higher foreign direct investment (FDI) limit on defence manufacturing is under the automatic route, for which government approval is not required, Sitharaman said.

    "We will notify a list of weapons and platforms for ban on their imports and fix deadlines to do it," Sitharaman said, adding this move will improve self-reliance on defence manufacturing.

    Items banned for imports can only be purchased from within the country, she said presenting the fourth tranche of the economic stimulus package. Also, there will be indigenisation of some imported spares, she said adding separate budget provisioning for domestic capital procurement will be done.

    This, she said, will reduce the huge defence import bill. Ordnance Factory Boards will be corporatised for better management and eventually get listed on the stock market, she said adding corporatisation is not privatisation.

    Nirmala Sitharaman unveils reforms in mineral mining sector

    Self-reliance in Defence Production

    • Notify a list of weapons/platforms for ban on import with year wise timeline
    • Indigenisation of imported spares
    • Separate budget provisioning for domestic capital procurement to reduce huge defence import bill
    • Improve autonomy, accountability and efficiency in ordnance supplies by corporatisation of ordnance factory board
    • FDI limit raised from 49 per cent to 74 per cent
    • Time-bound defence procurement process and faster decision making will be ushered in

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman coronavirus defence

    Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 17:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X