FM announces One Nation One Ration scheme

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 14: In a big push, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, unveiled One Nation, One Ration Card as part of her second address describing the contours of the Centre's assistance in view of the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 lockdown.

While announcing measures for migrant workers, Sitharaman said that 100 per cent of ration cardholders will be covered in One Nation One Ration Card scheme by March 2021.

Talking about One Nation One Ration Card, Sitharaman said that 67 per cent of the ration cardholders will get covered by August 2020.

According to the scheme, a family will be able to avail 1 Kg Rice or 1 Kg Wheat in addition to 1 Kg Bengal grams (Chana).

What is One Nation One Ration Card scheme?

One Nation One Ration Card will give free hand to the beneficiaries, as they will not be tied to single PDS shop. It also lessens their dependence on shop owners and curb corruption. The scheme will also allow portability of food security benefits.

What is a ration card?

Ration cards are an official document issued by the respective state governments to households, depending on the number of members in a family and the financial status of the applicant. Households that are eligible get essential food grains at subsidised prices from designated ration shops, also called fair price.

Who will be benefited?

A large migratory population of the country, who migrate from one part of the country to other in search of job/employment, marriage, or any other reason and find difficulty in accessing subsidized foodgrains will be of benefit.