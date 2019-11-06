  • search
Trending Delhi Police Vs Lawyers Maharashtra Ayodhya Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt to provide 'priority debt financing' for completion of stalled housing projects

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 06: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced the series of decisions taken to address the issues faced by the real estate sector.

    She said that rough estimate has shown that over 1600 housing projects which are stalled.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    The FM said the government will establish a 'special window' to provide priority debt financing for completion of stalled housing projects in the affordable and middle-income housing sector.

    "Cabinet approves the establishment of 'Special Window' to provide priority debt financing for completion of stalled housing projects in the affordable and middle-income housing sector," Sitharaman said.

    On Tuesday, Sitharaman had said that the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are in the process of resolving the issues faced by the real estate sector.

    "An AIF (asset alternative fund ) will be created. The government will put in Rs 10,000 crore and others, such as SBI and LIC, will create funds of Rs 25,000 crore in all," she told a press briefing after a meeting of the Union Cabinet.

    "This investment will be used to complete housing units worth less than Rs 2 crore in Mumbai, Rs 1.5 crore in Delhi-NCR, Chennai, other metros, and Rs 1 crore in other cities," she added.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman finance minister

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue