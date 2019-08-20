Flying snake displayed to public to earn money, seized in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Aug 20: A flying snake was seized from possession of a man in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. According to the initial investigation it is revealed that the man used to earn his livelihood by displaying the snake to public.

Bhubaneshwar city forest division incharge said, "It's offence under Wildlife Protection Act. We're investigating. We'll release it in forest"

A video of the same was released where the multi-striped snake is seen slithering in a wooden box in which it was kept for public displays.

Animal cruelty is a serious offence and needs to be reported at the earliest. But, in this case, the snake was subjected to confinement by the accused and no witness had earlier come forward to complain about the public display of the captured serpent for the monetary gain of the 'so-called-owner'.

