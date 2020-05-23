Flying into Karnataka from these 6 states? You will have to undergo 14 days quarantine

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 23: Karnataka has said that those passengers flying in from six states will have to undergo 14 days quarantine upon landing in the state.

Incoming domestic flight passenger from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Madhya Pradesh will undergo seven day institutional Quarantine followed by home quarantine, the DGP said in a tweet.

This comes in the backdrop of the Civil Aviation Ministry allowed domestic air travel from May 25 onwards. The ministry has also imposed several conditions on air travel. The ministry urged vulnerable people like the elderly, pregnant and children to avoid travelling.

It also said only a third of the operations would resume in the first phase.