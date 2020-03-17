Flydubai suspends services to India amidst COVID-19 outbreak

  • search
    Mumbai, Mar 17: Gulf airline flydubai has temporarily suspended its services to India for a month due to travel and visa restrictions in the wake of coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

    The pandemic is adversely impacting the airline industry world over with carriers cancelling or cutting down services across their international network.

    The low-cost airline, in a notifications, said it will not operate its services to India between March 17 and March 31.

      "Following a directive from the authorities in India, flydubai flights to and from India will be cancelled between 17 and 31 March," the airline said.

      The Dubai-based carrier flies to several Indian destinations.

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 15:02 [IST]
