Flydubai suspends services to India amidst COVID-19 outbreak

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Mar 17: Gulf airline flydubai has temporarily suspended its services to India for a month due to travel and visa restrictions in the wake of coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The pandemic is adversely impacting the airline industry world over with carriers cancelling or cutting down services across their international network.

The low-cost airline, in a notifications, said it will not operate its services to India between March 17 and March 31.

"Following a directive from the authorities in India, flydubai flights to and from India will be cancelled between 17 and 31 March," the airline said.

The Dubai-based carrier flies to several Indian destinations.