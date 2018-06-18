Fly like Nirav Modi: With a revoked passport, how does he still travel

Nirav Modi is on the run and despite his passport being revoked, he manages to move between countries with much ease. The accused in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB fraud case had recently travelled to London and is understood to have sought political asylum.

Nirav Modi's passport was revoked in February, but he managed to travel to several countries since then. One of the reasons could be that the communication may have not reached these countries immediately.

He could have also used the four extended passports as they have valid visas for a long time. Nirav Modi had an N series passport at first. Subsequent passports issued to him were of the Z series since he was a frequent traveller.

The latest movement by Nirav Modi was between London and Brussels. Indian agencies keeping a track of the case say that he may have travelled to Brussels by train instead of flying out.

Although his passport was revoked on February 24, the Interpol notice against him was moved only on June 11. The CBI decided to approach the Interpol only after it filed a chargesheet in the case. The case becomes a stronger one in the presence of a chargesheet.

Nirav Modi could have used this window to travel, officials say. Earlier the CBI had sought a diffusion notice. A diffusion notice is less formal compared to the Red Corner Notice. It is a request made to the Interpol seeking the arrest of an individual. The notice also seeks information about the person in question.

The Indian authorities have now informed agencies in Brussels about the ongoing investigation against Nirav Modi. Bank authorities too have been informed about the same with a request to block his financial transactions.

