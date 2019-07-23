Floor test may take place today, Speaker tells SC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 23: The Supreme Court has deferred hearing on a petition filed by two Karnataka independent MLAs, after the Speaker submitted that he is optimistic that the trust vote will take place today.

Senior advocate, Mukul Rohatgi appearing for the independents urged that the matter be taken up today. The Bench said, why not hear it tomorrow if no floor test happens by the end of the day.

Appearing for the Speaker, senior advocate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi orally submitted, " I am saying it may be taken up today or tomorrow. I am just being optimistic." He also said that the floor test will eventually happen.

Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said that the Speaker is optimistic that the trust vote will be held today. The court adjourned hearing on the matter for tomorrow after recording the Speaker's oral submission.

The two MLAs had moved the court seeking a directive that the floor test be held by 5 pm on July 22. However on Monday, the court did not take up the matter. They alleged that the H D Kumaraswamy led government had lost majority. It was also alleged that the Chief Minister was delaying the trust vote so that he could cling on to power.