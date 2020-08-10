YouTube
    Floor test in Manipur Assembly today, both Congress, BJP issue whips to their MLAs

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 10: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today will move a vote on a confidence motion in the state assembly seeking the confidence of the House on the council of ministers.

    Biren Singh

    The trust vote will decide the fate of the BJP-led coalition government in the state.

    Both the BJP and the Congress have issued whips to their 18 and 24 MLAs respectively asking them to be present in the Assembly and vote as per their party's line.

    Three soldiers martyred in ambush by terrorists at Manipur

    The strength of the 60-member House is 53 at present after the resignation of three legislators and disqualification of four members under the anti-defection law.

    BJP state president S Tikendra Singh said he was confident that the government will win the trust vote by garnering the support of more than 30 members even though the coalition's strength in the House stands at 29.

    The Congress had on July 28 moved a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government in the state.

    In the 60-Member house, the BJP currently has 21 MLAs and has 21 MLAs and has the support of seven Congress turncoats, four legislators of the NPP and NPF each. After losing seven MLAs to the BJP, the Congress's tally has gone down to 20.

    Story first published: Monday, August 10, 2020, 12:06 [IST]
