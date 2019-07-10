  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flood-like situation in parts of Assam, 143 villages affected, more rainfall predicted

    By Vishal S
    |

    Guwahati, July 10: Heavy rains have led to flood like situation in over 140 villages of Assam. Nearly eight districts of the north eastern state have been affected and relief camps have been setup to provide shelter to people whose homes have been damaged by floods.

    In Golaghat, one of the worst affected districts, several villages have been inundated. Reports say that over 200 people have sought refuge in relief camps so far. Around 62,400 people are suffering due to flood in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Barpeta, Chirang, Golaghat, Jorhat and Dibrugarh districts.

    A Villager using a raft in flood-affected Kayakuchi village in Assam (PTI-Image)
    A Villager using a raft in flood-affected Kayakuchi village in Assam (PTI-Image)

    The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said 145 villages are under water and 3,435 hectares of crop areas have been damaged.

    The Brahmaputra river at Nimatighat in Jorhat, the Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, the Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, the Puthimari at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup and the Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta are flowing above the danger marks, reports quoted ASDMA as saying.

    Monsoon to trigger heavy rains in many states, flash floods likely in Madhya Pradesh

    The ASDMA said authorities are running five relief camps and distribution centres in two districts, where 203 people have taken shelter.

    The situation could turn worse as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast enhanced rain in the northeastern states including Assam in the next few days.

    More FLOODS News

    Read more about:

    floods assam rainfall villages

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 14:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue