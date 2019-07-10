Flood-like situation in parts of Assam, 143 villages affected, more rainfall predicted

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Guwahati, July 10: Heavy rains have led to flood like situation in over 140 villages of Assam. Nearly eight districts of the north eastern state have been affected and relief camps have been setup to provide shelter to people whose homes have been damaged by floods.

In Golaghat, one of the worst affected districts, several villages have been inundated. Reports say that over 200 people have sought refuge in relief camps so far. Around 62,400 people are suffering due to flood in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Barpeta, Chirang, Golaghat, Jorhat and Dibrugarh districts.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said 145 villages are under water and 3,435 hectares of crop areas have been damaged.

The Brahmaputra river at Nimatighat in Jorhat, the Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, the Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur, the Puthimari at NH Road Crossing in Kamrup and the Beki at Road Bridge in Barpeta are flowing above the danger marks, reports quoted ASDMA as saying.

The ASDMA said authorities are running five relief camps and distribution centres in two districts, where 203 people have taken shelter.

The situation could turn worse as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast enhanced rain in the northeastern states including Assam in the next few days.