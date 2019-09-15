Flood-like situation in Kota; IMD warns of 'heavy' rains in Rajasthan, MP today

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 15: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy to very heavy" widespread rains in east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh for Sunday. ANI reported that parts of the Kota district in Rajasthan were facing a flood-like situation on Sunday morning due to a rise in the water-level of Jakham and Mahi rivers following incessant heavy rains in the region.

    Additionally, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat are likely to receive "heavy to very heavy rains" at isolated places on Monday. A statement by the IMD said, "Rainfall activity over west Madhya Pradesh and the adjoining region is likely to reduce significantly from Tuesday onwards."

    "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and heavy to very heavy rains with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over East Rajasthan," the IMD said.

    The department issued yellow alert -- notifying preventive action in the face of possible severe weather conditions -- to 13 districts and orange alert - warning on weather conditions which have the capacity to impact significantly people in the affected areas - for one district.

    On Saturday, several low-lying areas of Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district were submerged. Incessant rainfall in the district also resulted in water entering the Indira Gandhi District Hospital.

    According to Skymet, Mumbai is also likely to receive heavy rainfall over Sunday and Monday. The weather forecasting has predicted that the city is likely to receive more rainfall in the next two to three days with the temperature oscillating between 24°Celsius and 32°Celsius.

    Apart from Mumbai, the national capital and its nearby regions such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad are also likely to receive heavy downpour for the next two days.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 10:10 [IST]
