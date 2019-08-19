Water level in Yamuna crosses 'warning mark', CM calls meeting to assess situation

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 19: The water level in the River Yamuna crossed the warning mark on Monday, prompting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call a meeting of departments concerned to assess the situation and review arrangements in place.

On Sunday, the government had sounded a flood alert for the city and asked people in low-lying areas to vacate their homes as the water level in the Yamuna river is expected to cross the danger mark on Monday, East Delhi district magistrate said in an order.

Delhi agencies on alert as Yamuna level reaches 203.27 mts

The Yamuna was flowing at 203.37 metres on Sunday evening and its water level is expected to rise further to 207 metres on Monday following heavy rains and 8.28 lakh cusecs water being released from Haryana's Hathini Kund barrage. The danger mark is 205.33 metres.

How The NDRF Worked Round The Clock To Save Flood Affected People | Oneindia News

"Water level is rising due to heavy rains as well as the release of water from Hathini Kund Barrage and water level of Yamuna may rise up to 207 metres by 10 am tomorrow, putting at risk to public life and property," East Delhi district magistrate Deepak Shinde said in an order.

It has directed all sub-divisional magistrates to evacuate people from low-lying areas with the help of Delhi Police and civil defence volunteers by 9 am on Monday.

Haryana released several lakhs of cusecs water in intervals on Sunday. At 5 pm, 8.14 lakh cusecs water was released from the barrage, he said.

The Delhi government said preparations are being made to erect tents in nearby areas to accommodate the people living in the low-lying areas.

29 dead after bus falls into drain on Yamuna Expressway, PM condoles loss of lives

A meeting of officers was held on Sunday evening to discuss measures to deal with any flood-like situation.

In July last year, traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge in Delhi was closed for a few days after the water level breached the danger mark.

Yamuna's water level had reached 205.5 metres last year. The danger mark is 205.33 metres.