    Flipkart announces temporary suspension of services amid COVID-19 lockdown

    New Delhi, Mar 25: Flipkart on Wednesday announced that it has temporarily suspending its services in India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Representational Image

    "Hello fellow Indians, We're temporarily suspending our services...These are difficult times, times like no other. Never before, have communities stayed apart to stay safe. Never before, has being at home meant helping the nation," Flipkart said in a message to its users.

    "We urge you to stay home to stay safe...We will get there. And we will get through. Together," the company added.

