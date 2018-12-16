Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal plans yet another startup with XTo10X

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 16: Just a month has gone by since Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal resigned from his position as group CEO at India's most valued e-commerce unicorn. And now speculations are rife about his new venture already. Bansal is planning to launch a company that will offer technology tools, and learning and consulting services to growth-stage startups that are looking to scale up, The Economic Times reported.

    The venture -- xto10x Technologies -- which is still at a concept stage, would be funded by Bansal and Krishnamurthy. The duo is also looking to hire a team by January 2019, the news daily reported.

    Also Read | #MeToo: Flipkart ex CEO Binny Bansal filed case against woman who accused him, later close it

    According to the report, Krishnamurthy could be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of xto10x Technologies, while Bansal could be the Executive Chairman.

    Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal announced his resignation after global retail giant Walmart in May said it would buy 77 per cent of Flipkart for $16 billion to enter into India's growing e-commerce market.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 16, 2018, 14:06 [IST]
