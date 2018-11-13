  • search

Flipkart CEO Binny Bansal resigns with immediate effect

By
    New Delhi, Nov 13: Flipkart co-founder and group chief executive officer (CEO) Binny Bansal on Tuesday resigned from the company with immediate effect.

    Flipkart is now controlled by Walmart Inc after the latter acquired 77 percent of Flipkart for $16 billion in May.

    Binny Bansal

    In a statement the company said that Bansal's decision follows an independent investigation done on behalf of the Flipkart and Walmart into an allegation of serious personal misconduct. Though Bansal has strongly denied the allegations.

    Walmart in a statement said, "His decision follows an independent investigation done on behalf of Flipkart and Walmart into an allegation of serious personal misconduct... He strongly denies the allegation. Nevertheless, we had a responsibility to ensure the investigation was deliberate and thorough.

    Kalyan Krishnamurthy will continue to be CEO of Flipkart, which will now include Myntra and Jabong, continuing to operate as separate platforms within the Flipkart business. Ananth Narayanan will continue providing great leadership as CEO of Myntra and Jabong.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 17:55 [IST]
