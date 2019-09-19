Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019: Galaxy S9+, Realme 3 Pro, Motorola One Vision and more

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, Sep 19: E-commerce platform Flipkart has revealed that the company will be hosting its annual Big Billion Days sale from September 29 to October 4.

Deals for smartphones will go live from September 30, which will offer discounts for multiple devices. So far, Flipkart has revealed some of the details regarding smartphone deals. Smartphones that will be listed with deals are Samsung Galaxy S9+, Motorola One Vision, Realme 3 Pro, Redmi Note 7S etc.

The mobile deals page mentions some of the deals that will be offered during the sale. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ will be available at Rs. 34,999, and the Realme 3 Pro will be priced at Rs. 11,999, so a discounted price of up to Rs. 2,000 is offered. The Motorola One Vision will get a discount of Rs. 5,000 and will cost at Rs. 14,999.

The company has also brought celebrities and influencers across the spectrum to reach out to and engage with a diverse set of consumers

Donning the hats of a policeman, journalist, politician and the likes, celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Dulquer Salman, Mahesh Babu and Puneeth Rajkumar will be seen in different avatars that consumers can relate to.

Here's what's new about this year's Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale:

10% instant discount + 5% unlimited cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank co-brand card customers

Exciting new games and contests with rewards up to Rs. 100 crore

Shoppers will be able to buy Complete protection plans for appliances, in addition to mobiles

100+ Partner offers for SuperCoins and 4X Coins on all partners such as Ola, OYO, PhonePe, UrbanClap, 1mg

SuperCoins will unlock a host of special celebrity experiences, 4x earning on SuperPartners, Exclusive Rewards and free flight offers during the BBD

BBD Specials: Launch of innovative products from top brands especially for the 6 days of Big Billion Days

This will be the first-ever Big Billion Days for artisans and weavers, who will be getting the opportunity to sell to the entire country