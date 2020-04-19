Flights, trains may resume only after May 15

New Delhi, Apr 19: Hours after Air India announced that it would be taking booking for domestic flights After May 2, the Aviation Ministry said that no call on the resumption of flight services has been taken so far.

Air India had also said that the international flights would resume from June 1 onwards.

However restrictions may continue beyond May 3, when the 40 day lockdown of India comes to an end. Sources tell OneIndia that during the meeting of the Group of Ministers, there was a general consensus that flight and train services should not resume immediately after May 3.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was of the opinion that these services should not resume at least until May 15. No specific dates were discussed during the meeting, the source added. The opinion about resuming flight and train services only after May 15 will placed before the Prime Minister for a final decision, the official also added.

The other key point of discussion was regarding the migrants. It was suggested that special trains should be allowed. However there is no finality regarding these decisions. It would be placed before PM Narendra Modi, following which a final decision would be taken the official cited above said.