Flights from Kolkata to Dibrugarh cancelled following CAB protest in Assam

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Dec 12: In the wake of massive protest and violence in Assam and other Northeast states against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, all the flights from Kolkata to Dibrugarh sector of Assam has been cancelled on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Northeast Frontier Railway cancelled many trains and rescheduled a few that originate from Assam.

Assam boiled up since Wednesday morning against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday and was tabled in the Rajya Sabha then.

Earlier, this week after the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha normal life in Assam came to a standstill as the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) called 11-hour North East bandh and the Left-Democratic organisations called 12-hour Assam bandh.

On Wednesday, curfew was imposed in Guwahati and Dibrugarh, Centre airlifted nearly extra paramilitary forces and imposed them in parts of Assam and Tripura. As the situation in the state continued to be remained tensed, Army conducted flag march in Guwahati. Mobile internet was shut down for 24 hours.

Rajya Sabha passed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) on Wednesday night after long heated debates. The decision came after the Upper House rejected the motion to send the Bill to select committee. On Monday, Lok Sabha has already passed the Bill.

The CAB seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, especially to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from these three countries to India till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution and put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

