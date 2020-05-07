  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Flight timings for Vande Bharat Mission today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 07: The flight timings for the Vande Bharat missions for today have been released.

    Flight timings for Vande Bharat Mission today

    The Air India Express flight between Abu Dhabi and Kochi will depart at 4.30 pm and arrive at 8.40 pm.

    The second flight the Air India Express between Dubai and Kozhikode will department at 5 pm and arrive at 10.30 pm today.

    Vande Bharat: Over 3 lakh register in Gulf to return home

    The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday held a flurry of meetings to fine tune arrangements for evacuation of thousands of stranded Indians from abroad under a mega exercise beginning Thursday.

    Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a video-conference with chief secretaries of a number of states as part of efforts to ensure proper coordination in the operation christened ''Vande Bharat Mission'', sources said.

    As per the plan, the government will start sending flights to various countries from Thursday.

    They said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is personally keeping an eye on execution of the mission and held a series of meetings on the exercise also involving the Home Ministry, the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Health Ministry besides the states.

    The Ministry of External Affairs has deputed nodal officers for most of the states for the evacuation exercise.

    India to operate 64 flights to bring back 14,800 Indians from 13 countries

    Additional Secretary in the MEA Vikram Doraiswami has been assigned to coordinate with Kerala while another Additional Secretary Nagma Malik will coordinate with the government of Karnataka.

    Senior Indian Foreign Service Officer P Harish has been tasked to coordinate with Andhra Pradesh, Additional Secretary in MEA V Paul has been assigned Punjab and Additional Secretary B Bala Bhaskar will coordinate with Telangana, the sources said.

    Over 300,000 Indians in Gulf have registered for evacuation but the government will bring back people like pregnant women, elderly people, students and those having "compelling reasons" to return such as medical emergencies, expiry of visas and facing the prospect of deportation.

    The sources said all laid down guidelines like screening of people at origin countries as well as on arrival will be strictly followed and the states have been told to arrange for mandatory quarantine of the returnees.

    The immediate focus of the multi-agency operation will be to bring back Indians from the Gulf, countries in the neighbourhood as well as from the US, the UK and Singapore, the sources said.

    Initially, 64 flights will be operated from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad. The government has not given any estimate about how many Indians it plans to evacuate.

    The Indian Navy has already sent two of its ships to the Maldives for evacuating Indians stranded in the island nation while the Indian air force has kept ready about 30 transport aircraft including C-17 Globemaster and C-130J Super Hercules for any requirement.

    More AIR INDIA News

    Read more about:

    air india flights coronavirus

    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 13:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X