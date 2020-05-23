  • search
    Flight services to resume at Mangaluru from Monday

    Mangaluru, May 23: Domestic flight services will resume from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) from May 25 as per the instructions of Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

    Six Indigo and SpiceJet flights will be operated from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai.

    Air-India is yet to finalise its schedule, airport sources said.

    Three Indigo flights will depart from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai and three flights of SpiceJet will leave for Bengaluru and Mumbai on May 25.

      SpiceJet flight will take off from Bengaluru to Mangaluru at 8.30 am and7 pm while Indigo will take off from Mangaluru to Bengaluru at 5.55 pm.

      SpiceJet flight will take off from Mangaluru at 10.20 am and 9.35 pm while Indigo will depart at 7.30 pm.

      From Mumbai, Spice Jet flight will take off at 7.05 am and Indigo at 9.30 am.

      The Mangaluru-Mumbai SpiceJet flight will take off at 9.05 am and Indigo at 11.40 am.

      Indigo flight will depart from Chennai to Mangaluru at 5.45 pm and from Mangaluru to Chennai at 8.05 am.

