Flight-like hostesses on train: IRCTC’s new service in Vande Bharat Express

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 07: Indian Railways wants to make its passengers feel special. Indian Railways ticketing and service arm IRCTC has started a pilot project where passengers are getting flight-like hospitality in Vande Bharat Express.

Air hostess and stewards just like a flight:

The IRCTC has already employed stewards and train hostesses to look after passengers' convenience in the Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train. It has hired Thirty-four trained train hostesses and flight steward for the Vande Bharat Express train.

According to the sources IRCTC has been working on to provide premium services to Indian Railways train passengers. The train hostesses and stewards in Vande Bharat Express will be paid Rs. 25,000 per month than the lower salaries given by the licensed caterer as they are expected to provide better and professional service.

Planning Kerala trip? IRCTC is giving 6-day tour package to Kerala; Fares and other details

The trial service is for six months and will be extended if successful.

Vande Bharat Express in a 'Make in India' inititave and was flagged-off by Prime Minister Modi from Delhi.