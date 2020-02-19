Flesh trade racket busted in Bengaluru: CCB raids spa in Koramangala; 6 women rescued

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 19: Officers attached to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru raided a spa centre in Koramangala area on Wednesday and rescued six women.

According to reports, the owner of the Jack Salon And Wellness Spa in Koramangala has been absconding while the Manager was arrested. CCB police had earlier raided a few places in Koramangala, where prostitution was being run.

Earlier, Former Home Minister and BTM Layout Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy had written to the state police chief, asking to crack down on prostitution in Koramangala, which falls under his constituency.

In a letter, the MLA stated that someone had created a website 'Koramangala Call Girls' and was running flesh trade, by posting photos of women. The MLA had also shared the phone number of the suspect behind the racket who allegedly ran prostitution using the website. Besides, he also stated that some people were running prostitution in the name of massage centres and spas.

However, this is not the first time an illegal spa and massage centre has been busted in the city of Bengaluru. Earlier on Dec 19, a Arise Thai Spa and Saloon in Banashankari limits was raided by the Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru.

Police were tipped off about a person named Narayanaswamy running this brothel under the guise of a spa and saloon, collecting Rs 2000 from customers and pushing young girls into flesh trade. The police also arrested Mahantesh Mattikoppa of Gadag another pimp. Case were also filed against the owners of the respective establishments under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for engaging in flesh trade.