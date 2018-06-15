Now, fliers can get flat Rs.599 instant discount on domestic flights booking via Goibibo. The booking is open today and the travel period is open. The fliers should not forget to apply BIGDAY code while booking the flight.

What do you get?

Flat Rs.599 Instant Discount on Domestic Flight Bookings.

Min Booking Value Rs. 3000

Offer across Goibibo Website, Mobile site and Apps

How do you get it?

This offer is valid for Domestic Flight Bookings made TODAY.

To avail this offer, customer must enter BIGDAY in Promo Code field on Flight Review Page.

Offer is valid for one booking per user in the offer period.

Click here for details: https://www.goibibo.com/offers/big-day/

PayTM offers flat ₹555 cashback:

The digital wallet company PayTM offers flat ₹555 cashback on flight ticket bookings. Donot firget to apply promocode: FLYDAY. The offer is applicable till 16th June 2018.

Terms & Conditions:

Flat ₹555 Cashback on flight ticket bookings

Minimum order value for flight ticket bookings is ₹3,000

Offer is valid for all users

Cashback will be credited to your Paytm Wallet within 24 hours of the transaction

To get cashback, the user needs to have a verified mobile number on Paytm

Cancelled orders will not be eligible for cashback.

Paytm reserves its absolute right to withdraw and/or alter any terms and conditions of the offer at any time without prior notice

