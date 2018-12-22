Flashback 2018: From BJP's victory in Tripura to comeback of Congress in 3 states

Victory in Tripura

The BJP registered conclusive victory in the first electoral contest between the political Left and Right in the country. BJP won Tripura by a two-third majority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah, new Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected ministers, in Agartala, Friday, March 09, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka

As the BJP fell short of a majority in Karnataka, the Congress offered to support Janata Dal (Secular), or JDS, leader H.D. Kumaraswamy as the state's next chief minister.

Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and others during the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S)-Congress coalition government, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Israel PM in India

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on a six-day visit along with the largest business delegation that has ever accompanied an Israeli premier on an overseas tour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assist Sara Netanyahu after she tried a traditional 'charkha' or spinning wheel during their visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, January 17, 2018. PTI Photo

Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi

In July, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had hugged and winked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a raging debate on No-Confidence Motion between the ruling National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition.

In this combo of four photos is seen Congress President Rahul Gandhi as he hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his speech in the Lok Sabha on 'no-confidence motion' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 20, 2018. PTI photo

M Karunanidhi passes away

An ambulance carries the mortal remains of DMK chief M Karunanidhi for his residence, in Chennai, Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam patriarch and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Muthuvel Karunanidhi passed away on August 8.In a political career spanning over 70 years, Karunanidhi defined the Dravidian politics.

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's final journey

Vajapayee had served three terms as the Prime Minister of India: first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, and finally, for a full term from 1999 to 2004. A member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he was the first Indian prime minister who was not a member of the Indian National Congress party to have served a full five-year term in office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, other leaders and general public participate in the last journey of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as his mortal remains are taken for cremation to Smriti Sthal, in New Delhi on Friday, Aug 17, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Rafale jet scam

Rahul Gandhi led a massive opposition protest in Delhi against the government's move to send CBI chief Alok Verma on leave and walked into a police station asking to be arrested. The Congress president and his colleagues spent around 30 minutes with the cops as hundreds of Congress workers demonstrated outside.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi holds a cutout of a fighter aircraft during a protest demanding the reinstatement of CBI Director Alok Verma outside the CBI headquarters, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct 26, 2018. (PTI Photo)

SC verdict on temple entry for women in Lord Ayyappa temple

The Supreme Court struck down a rule that disallowed girls and women in the 10-50 age group from entering the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Chief Justice Dipak Misra-headed Constitution bench in a 4-1 verdict said the temple rule violated their right to equality and right to worship.

Devotees wait to offer prayers at Lord Ayyappa temple on the first day of Malayalam month of 'Vrischikom,' in Sabarimala, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Pilgrims, including children, queued up in large numbers since the temple opened at 3 am. (PTI Photo)

TRS' second term

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao display a victory sign after his party won the state Assembly elections, at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Congress wins Madhya Pradesh assembly election

The Congress won 114 seats, two short of the majority mark in the 230-seat assembly in Madhya Pradesh. The grand old party made a comeback in the state after 15 years.

Newly sworn-in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (R) with former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia (L), during Nath's swearing-in-ceremony, in Bhopal, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. PTI Photo

Congress win in Rajasthan

The Congress and alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal together won 100 out of the 199 seats for which elections were held on December 7.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, also known as 'Rajasthan's Gandhi, took the oath of office as Governor Kalyan Singh and newly-elected Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot look on, at Albert Hall, in Jaipur, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. (PTI Photo)