Flags of 125 countries to be raised at Kumbh Mela on Dec 15; dignitaries to visit mela

By
    New Delhi, Dec 4: The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing for the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on war footing and the state chief minister Yogi Adityanath himself taking care of the mela preparations. The mela city has different kings of flags to locate places within the mela area but flags of around 125 countries will be raised in the Kumb mela area on December 15, 2018. However, the actual mela will start on January 14, 2019.

    Kumbh Mela

    Actually heads of missions of 125 countries are coming to Prayagraj and the occasion is being considered as the branding of the Kumbh mela. All preparations are being made including security arrangements of these dignitaries. Every arrangement is being made from airport to the mela area for them.

    Sources said that preparation for magnificent Kumbh mela is being done looking at its cultural, civilization and religious importance. It is also being told to people and being given international importance. It is expected that lakhs of faithfuls from the foreign countries too will visit the mela. Under the head of missions ambassadors of several countries, officials and people associated with High Commission will visit the mela area.

    Flags of these countries will be raised which will be a memorable moment for the city as such. Under the supervision of DGP O P Singh, the police force is getting ready to deal with every eventuality. All these dignitaries will come to the city in a special aircraft and will return the same day.

    kumbh mela yogi adityanath uttar pradesh prayagraj

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 19:18 [IST]
