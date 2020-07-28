Fix deteriorating law and order in the state: Priyanka Gandhi to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

YouTube
    Lucknow, July 28: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to fix the law and order in the state, adding that it is the responsibility of police and administration to take action in the wake of rising incidents of kidnapping.

    Yogi Adityanath

    In a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised the matter of Vikram Tyagi, a businessman from Ghaziabad who has been missing for almost a month.

    The Congress leader also said that Tyagi's family suspects he has been kidnapped.

    Coronavirus: India records 47,703 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deaths in 24 hours

    She also alleged that even after repeated requests, no concrete action has been taken by the police or administration.

    "Two days ago, a delegation of our party met the family. They are very worried and upset. They have written in a letter seeking help and strict directive to the police officers to fully assist them," she said.

    Priyanka Gandhi calls for rethink on B Ed entrance exam amid rapid spread of COVID-19

    Priyanka Gandhi said in the letter that kidnapping incidents are increasing rapidly in Uttar Pradesh. "Law and order is deteriorating. At this time, it is the responsibility of the police and administration to take action in such matters with promptness and efficiency," she asserted.

    Priyanka Gandhi has been attacking the Uttar Pradesh government over law and order and has slammed the state dispensation over the Vikas Dubey incident as well as the killing of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in the head by some assailants.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 14:39 [IST]
