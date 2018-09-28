Five thousand Swish Cottage at Kumbh Mela in Allahabad for participants of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

New Delhi, Sep 28: Ministry of external affairs has changed the date of Pravasi Bharaiya Divas from January 9 to January 21-23, 2019. The event was actually started by the first National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under the leadership Atal Bihari Vajpayee to commemorate the occasion of the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa on January 9, 1915. The Uttar Pradesh government is the partner state for the convention to be organised in Varanasi - the Parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But this year the event has not only being organised in Varanasi but also being clubbed with Kumbh Mela in Allahabad and Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Besides these delegates will have the chaise to visit Ayodhya and Chitrakoot. Delegation of around 5000 Pravasi Bharatiya will be visiting the Kumbha Mela. One of the Pravasi Bharaiya vising India for the programme from the United States told One India, "We have been told that some tents have been arranged at the Kumbh Mela for us. We will be staying there only for the night before proceeding for Delhi to attend Republic Day Parade for which also special arrangements have been made for us."

As per the information provided by the Uttar Pradesh government around 4000 sprawling tents will be erected in the mela area which is city in itself for 45 days. The external ministry says, the mela date was deferred in view of respecting sentiments of the larger diaspora community to participate in Kumbh Mela and Republic Day celebrations. So the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention will be organized from 21 to 23 January 2019.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas participants would reach Kumbh Mela on January 24, 2019. Arrangement is being made to make the mela a smart city with all facility with five thousand Swish Cottage. This super luxury swish cottage will be spread in 11 lakh sq foot. It will have villa, super delux tent, delux tent and 10 swish style luxury tent will be built. They will be provided with WiFi and 24-hour power supply.

Since Pravasi Bharatiya Divas being in Varanasi the Parliamentary constituency of the PM, his participation in the programme is necessary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the programme on January 21, 2019 and Valedictory Address will be delivered and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards will be conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 23, 2019.

Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius, will be the Chief Guest of the Convention. Himanshu Gulati, Member of Parliament of Norway, will be the Special Guest and Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, Member of Parliament of New Zealand will be the Guest of Honor at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on 21st January, 2019.