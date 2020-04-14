Five states that recorded most number of COVID-19 cases in India

New Delhi, Apr 14: The novel coronavirus outbreak has affected hundreds of people across India. But, tension prevailed to the state and central government on five states which have been hit the worst by the spread of COVID-19.

However, several health workers and state authorities are seen working hard to check and curb the spread of coronavirus. Here is a list of five worst-affected states by the novel coronavirus.

Maharashtra:

On Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 2,000-mark. As the number of positive cases increased to 2,334, the death toll also increased to 160 with 11 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday.

Also, it is important to notice that the number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1000-mark in the state on April 7. The state government has set up a task force of nine senior doctors to join hands to fight against the disease by providing guidance to health professionals and streamline services in the state.

Delhi:

The number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital increased to 1,510 on Monday. Of the total cases, 1,071 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations. With the number of containment zones rising in the city, the state government has called for a massive sanitisation drive in those areas to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Tamil Nadu:

The total number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 1,173. This is the third state in India to report more than 1,000 cases. On Monday, the state government announced the extension of lockdown till April 30 to check the spread of the disease. Also, wearing of face masks was made compulsory for people in Chennai whenever they they step out of their homes.

Rajasthan:

After claiming 11 lives in the state, the total number of positive cases in Rajasthan stands at 897. The state government has called for several containment zones and also disinfectants are seen spraying in certain areas.

Madhya Pradesh:

The state health officials claimed that 615 cases have been reported in the state. Six more deaths were reported from Bhopal, Indore, Khargone and Ujjain, taking the overall toll to 50 so far.